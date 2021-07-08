If there is one word you could use to describe sports fans in Philadelphia, it would have to be "passionate." While these fans are loyal, they can get extremely upset when things aren't going their way, and this is definitely something we saw during the second round as the Sixers lost to the Atlanta Hawks. Ben Simmons was booed by the 76ers faithful at times, and it led to continuous shooting woes as you could tell that his confidence had been completely shaken.

During a recent appearance on the "Takeoff" podcast, 76ers role player Danny Green was asked about the fans in Philly and whether or not they need to tone down the boos. He was also asked about whether or not the boos can have a problematic impact on the players.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“For sure. It has an effect on everybody, and I think that’s something that needs to change in the city," Green said. "I love our fans, but when things aren’t going well, they can’t turn on you. That’s the one thing I would disagree with or dislike. Some guys use it as motivation, some guys have a chip on their shoulder, but I think that needs to change. They need to be riding with us, regardless of how things are going.”

As a streaky shooter, Green knows just how important it is to have confidence, and if you don't have that, then things can get ugly quickly. Of course, it doesn't help when your own fans are against you, as it damages your confidence even further.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

[Via]