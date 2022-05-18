Patrick Beverley made some wild comments about Chris Paul this week. His irreverence for the NBA superstar was pretty insane to see and in the aftermath of it all, many NBA players have been taking to their podcasts with opinions on what Beverley said. There are some players out there who secretly agree with Pat Bev, while others want the world to know that Beverley's hot takes are not indicative of how the whole league feels.

A good example of this came today when Danny Green of the Sixers went on his show to clap back at Beverley directly. As you can see in the clip down below, Green went in on Pat Bev, noting that he was a "cone" against Doncic as well. It was a pretty scathing critique, albeit a necessary one given the press run Beverley just went on.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“People target you too Pat Bev,” Green said. “You ain’t playing no f------ defense out there. You ain’t stopping Luka. Time and time again, I’ve seen Luka call you’re a—‘little man, ‘he’s to f------ small’ and go right at you every chance he got.

Green probably won't be the last player to make comments like this. After all, Beverley is not well-liked around the league, and there are plenty of guys out there who want to see him put in his place, once and for all.