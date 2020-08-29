These past 72 hours have been a lot to handle for players throughout the NBA. It all started with the Milwaukee Bucks who opted to boycott their game against the Orlando Magic. From there, every team in the NBA bubble decided to strike which led to a massive meeting. This meeting ultimately decided whether or not the season would continue. In the end, the players opted to move forward with the playoffs as games officially resume today.

While speaking to reporters recently, Los Angeles Lakers star Danny Green was adamant that many of the reports coming from the bubble simply weren't true. There have been rumblings that LeBron rubbed players the wrong way while Patrick Beverley was disrespectful to the NBPA. As Green explains, the meeting wasn't all that drastic and that many of the reports are false.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“I mean, I don’t know what you guys have heard. I’ve heard many different stories of ‘LeBron said this, LeBron did that,’ (or) ‘so and so did this, so and so said that,’” Green said. “Most of it was untrue. I don’t know what you’ve heard and what you think is true or not, everybody has different opinions. It wasn’t as crazy as everybody made it seem. (The) details aren’t as drastic.”

Green and the Lakers will be back in action today as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of their first-round matchup.

