Following the Lakers massive championship win a few weeks ago, the team had a pretty elaborate celebration inside of their locker room, with numerous players getting drunk off of the champagne left for all of the players. It's easy to see why this would be the case given the fact that the players worked incredibly hard to get to where they are now, and it's always nice to act crazy after a big accomplishment.

No one was more hyped on the Lakers roster than JR Smith, who has become known for his celebrating ways. Smith likes to live life on the edge and during an episode of "Inside The Green Room," Danny Green divulged on just how great Smith is when it comes to the celebrations. In the clip below, the Lakers star notes that Smith is the "MVP" when it comes to celebrating and it's always a party when he is around.

“Swish is always MVP to me,” Green said. “He’ll be on his (Instagram) lives, having everything going up. There are a couple of guys who get after it (like he does). He’s always my MVP of celebrations.”

Heading into next season, Smith will be a free agent, so it will be interesting to see if the Lakers bring him back and keep the party going.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images