In a new interview, newly-minted NBA champion Danny Green revealed that it is not very likely that the Toronto Raptors will head to the Trump White House for the scheduled visit that typically follows a major sports championship win.

Since his election into office, no NBA champion has visited Donald Trump's White House. It's been a pretty easy tally to keep especially considering the fact that the Golden State Warriors have been the only other team to win under his tenure. According to Green's new revelation though, it appears that Golden State's precedent is not unique to the organization.

"I just don't think that we accept, " Green said. "I try to respect everybody in every field that they do regardless of how crazy the things are but [Trump] makes it really hard. He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things."

"To put it politely, I think it's a hard no," he concluded.

Green went on to acknowledge the hypothetical situation in which Trump eventually yanks his invitation back and says that Toronto was never invited in the first place. Recently though, Trump told the Toronto Star that he'd be open to welcoming the new champs to the White House if they're up to it.

“Well, we thought about that. That’s an interesting question,” Trump revealed. “They played phenomenal basketball. I watched a little bit of it. They were really terrific. Congratulations, by the way. That was a great job by a great team. So we’ll think about that. If they’d like to do it, we’ll think about that.”