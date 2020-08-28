Over the course of the last 48 hours, there have been a lot of reports circulating around the Los Angeles Lakers and whether or not they were really willing to have the NBA season canceled. This report started when it was revealed that LeBron walked out of the players' meeting where they spoke on the Wednesday boycotts. The feeling around the league was that LeBron and the Lakers wanted to shut the season down. Of course, this was all resolved the following day as every team and player opted to continue with the season.

Today, Los Angeles Lakers star Danny Green was interviewed by Marc J Spears of The Undefeated. During their conversation, Green was asked whether or not the Lakers were really thinking of putting an end to the season. Green actually rejected this notion and said that the Lakers would never end the season as it would have been "silly."

This is a pretty interesting stance coming from Green especially with the way things have played out over the past few days. While reports suggested the Lakers could be heading towards a cancelation, it seems like those worries were all for nothing.

