Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Danny Green came to the defense of his teammate, James Harden, during a recent episode of his Inside the Green Room podcast. Calling out Harden's haters, Green compared criticism of the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player to that of LeBron James and Steph Curry.

“I’ve learned being in this league that they don’t appreciate a lot of guys until they’re gone. And he’s (Harden) one of those guys, just like with LeBron [James], and shit, even Steph Curry has haters, which is crazy,” Green explained.



Harry How / Getty Images

He continued praising Harden's personality on and off the court: “He’s one of the nicest, most religious, winning guys. There’s nothing wrong with him, but everybody in the league has people who hate ’em. It’s usually fans of other fan bases, other teams, but there’s always gonna be people who criticize and find weaknesses.”

Harden joined the 76ers, earlier this year, after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Ben Simmons. Since being drafted in 2009, Harden has been selected to 10 All-Star teams and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

Harden will be seeing an increased role with the 76ers in the coming games as Joel Embiid is expected to miss the start of the team's series against the Miami Heat.

Check out Inside the Green Room below.

[Via]