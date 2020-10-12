Danny Green was the scapegoat for Los Angeles Lakers fans on Friday night as he missed what would have been the game-winning three-point shot to win the NBA title. Just two days later, Green came back and had a solid night of shooting as the Lakers cruised to their 17th NBA title in Franchise history. It was a bittersweet night for Green who won his second-straight NBA title coming off of a stint with the Toronto Raptors last season.

Prior to Game 6, Green and his fiancee had received death threats over the missed shot in Game 5. Ahead of the pivotal game, Green addressed the situation saying "I hope they're that passionate about voting, or injustice for these people who deserve justice - we'll get some better change in the country."

After the game, while celebrating with his teammates, Green took to his Instagram story where he took a photo of himself and captioned it, saying "wat they gon say now," all while sporting a cigar in his mouth.

This Danny Green's third championship with his third different team. Back in 2014, Green got to win with the San Antonio Spurs, before his victories with the Raptors, and now, the Lakers. Needless to say, despite all of the slander, Green still has all of the accolades to back up his game.