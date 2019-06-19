We previously reported on Cory Booker being one of the several individuals to speak in support of the slavery reparations at the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. Along with him, we can now count actor Danny Glover and author Ta-Nehisi Coates as folks also lending their voice in support. The aforementioned slavery reparation talks surround new legislation which is occurring on today, Juneteenth. Juneteenth marks a highly important day as on June 19th, 1865 was the day slaves in Texas were given the final message that they were free.

Moreover, the discussion will take a look at a new bill, House Resolution 40, which would result in an investigation and study on the history of slavery and its generational effects on Black people. The bill would then prompt some form of reparation along with a formal apology from the US government for the numerous Human Rights crimes perpetrated against African American slaves and their descendants. "The purpose of the hearing is to examine, through open and constructive discourse, the legacy of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, its continuing impact on the community and the path to restorative justice," was shared in a press release tied to the event.

