Danny Brown Takes It Back To "The Ends"

Detroit's having a much-deserved moment in the rap game. Much like how cities like Atlanta and Chicago have created a distinct sound that's true to their city, D-Town is similarly having a rise. However, its diversity is its strength. While many of the city's most talented acts have been dominating the club, Detroit is still a hub for quality underground hip-hop which Danny Brown has been highlighting through his Bruiser Brigade imprint.

On Friday, Brown returned with a new compilation album from the label which includes four new songs from the rapper himself. Closing out the project is a new solo offering from Brown titled, "The Ends." Produced by Playa Haze, Danny Brown's funky flow and nasally voice details the streets of his city. Brown's penmanship is sharp on this one, giving us hope that a new project is on the way.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't really wanna do this but you left me with no option

I'mma just eat your food, and leave you left on somewhere starvin'

Why you wanna hit me jack like that, you know you push my button

Line, talkin' 'bout what it is but in reality, it's nothin'