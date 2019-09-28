It feels like an eternity since Danny Brown’s last full-length effort, Atrocity Exhibition, in 2016, but luckily, fans are finally getting a new album on October 4th. Two singles from Uknowhatimsayin¿ have already dropped, and now, so has the tracklist. In a crudely taken picture posted to his Twitter, Danny revealed the rundown for his stacked eleven-track project.

There are plenty of noteworthy moments during the list. For starters, “3 Tearz” will feature the legendary hip-hop duo Run the Jewels over a beat produced by JPEGMAFIA; that’s sure to make for an interesting listen. Peggy’s talents are utilized again on what might end up being one of the best tracks, “Negro Spiritual.” The track has production credits from both Flying Lotus and Thundercat. Hearing Blood Orange featured over production from the New York crew, Standing on the Corner, for the track “Shine” should be interesting as well. Uknowhatimsayin¿ looks like it could be some of Danny’s best work yet. Check out the full tracklist below.