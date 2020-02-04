Danny Brown Joins Drakeo The Ruler & 03 Greedo On "Out The Slums" Remix

Drakeo The Ruler and 03 Greedo are currently behind bars but their presence is still felt in the rap game and the streets. Although he was acquitted of charges relating to the death of a 24-year-old man last year, the D.A.'s office reopened the case last summer and hit the L.A. rapper with two charges last summer. Drakeo will appear in court on March 2nd to face these charges but on the same day, he'll be blessing his fans with the aptly titled mixtape, Free Drakeo.

Ahead of its release, the rapper came through with the remix of "Out The Slums" ft. 03 Greedo and Danny Brown. The song previously appeared on Drakeo's Cold Devil project in 2017. Over a grim West Coast beat, Danny Brown takes off on the first verse with a zany verse that even Drakeo said was indescribable in regular words.

"As a huge fan of originality in music in general, I was blown away the first time that Drakeo's music really hit me," Danny Brown told the Fader. "I literally became obsessed with it and listened to his music everyday for the past few years. He’s a wordsmith with a very elaborate imagination that he delivers in this monotone flow that's so easy to grasp in this current wave of hip hop. I'm praying for Drakeo to beat his case; he's one of my favorite rappers of this new generation and he has a timeless collection of music that i think everyone can dive into and realize he’s a very smart and talented artist."

Quotable Lyrics

Bales and bulimics, I just got 'em off the trailer

Bitch want the dick, then she gotta sign a waiver

Breaker breaker, 1-2, drip like fondue

Leave your noodles Ragu, hot like Thai food

Disrespect, fight 'em, ballin' like Shaq Fu

Cheap like snack foods, money short, haiku

