Danny Brown Drops Off Reflective "Best Life" Produced By Q-Tip

Reddit was all abuzz back in May when a user wrote that Danny Brown shared his new song, "Best Life," during a live performance. Since then, fans of the rapper have been awaiting the release of his single and he finally delivered. The Q-Tip-produced track is said to be featured on Brown's forthcoming record uknowhatimsayin¿ that's slated for an October 4 release.

On "Best Life," Danny Brown lyrically takes us on a walk down memory lane as he reflects on his mother's wisdom, his childhood idealism, and his experiences that shaped his street knowledge. The crux of the song is that there is no next life, so he's making sure to live his best life with the time has. The production can be described as "ethereal soul," as Q-Tip makes you feel as if you're floating through a Motown-inspired hip hop beat. Give it a couple of spins and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Just a young n*gga staring down the corner

Checkin' out the hustlas with the latest kicks on 'em

Know a n*gga want, Mama ain't got it

F*ckin' up at school lyin' but she know about it

I was just a young n*gga, know what I was headed for

Jumped off the porch but really I wasn't ready for it