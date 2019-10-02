Danny Brown Delivers "uknowhatimsayin¿" Single "3 Tearz" Ft. Run The Jewels

On Friday, Danny Brown will release his album uknowhatimsayin¿, and to promote the anticipated projecy, the Detroit rapper shares his single "3 Tearz" featuring Run The Jewels. Brown premiered the JPEGMAFIA-produced track via his Twitch account before it hit streaming services on Tuesday evening.

"This is my version of a stand-up comedy album," the rapper reportedly shared in a press release. "Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers—they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humor with music. Something that was funny but not parody."

Brown and the legendary hip hop duo Run The Jewels collide on "3 Tearz" to craft a powerhouse single that suggests Brown's uknowhatimsayin¿ will certainly live up to the hype. The album acts as a follow-up to Brown's 2016 release Atrocity Exhibition and will feature artists like Obongjayar, Blood Orange, JPEGMAFIA, and Q-Tip. Check out "3 Tearz" and let us know if they brought the heat with this one.

Quotable Lyrics

I sip on fine wine, fine dine with dimes and nines

I got a Einstein mind and I still tote iron

I'm a P-I-M-P in my own rhymes







