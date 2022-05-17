Danny Brown remains one of the tightest MCs in the game but he's also one of the funniest personalities in hip-hop. A few years back, he debuted his show, Danny's House on Vice. The show ran for one season without news of Danny's House returning for a second season. Fans might be waiting for a new season of the VICELAND show but fortunately, the rapper landed his own podcast with YMH Studios.



Jason Mendez/Getty Images

This week, DB debuted the first two episodes of The Danny Brown Show on the official YMH Studios YouTube channel. The debut episode puts Danny Brown's natural comedic chops front and center as he discusses a plethora of topics, from dating advice to outfits at the Met Gala, and so much more.

The latest venture for the Detroit MC could be a strong sign that his follow-up to 2019's Uknowhatimsayin? is on the way. Danny's hinted at his forthcoming project, Quaranta, over the past few months. During an interview with HNHH at Red Bull Soundclash in Chicago, he explained that his project will largely be a body of work that reflects the last decade of his life. "It’s just pretty much like an update of what I’ve been going through the last ten years after XXX. That’s pretty much what it is," he said, adding that The Alchemist will have production credits.

Check the first two episodes of The Danny Brown Show below.