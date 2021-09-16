Danny Brown has always been one of hip-hop's most exciting visionaries, having steadily amassed a discography that can rival many of his peers.

And while he's no stranger to experimenting with a variety of production styles -- unsurprising, having drawn musical influences from artists like Radiohead and Mount Eerie -- he also happens to be a sharp lyricist. One does not simply hop on tracks with Kendrick Lamar, Killer Mike, El-P, Ab-Soul, Earl Sweatshirt, Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", and more without having bars to back it up.

David Wolff - Patrick / Redferns/Getty Images

Therefore, when Danny Brown casts his vote for the game's best lyricist, it's worthy of consideration. XXL recently posed the question on their Twitter page, and Danny made sure to chime in with authority. "Ka," he replies, highlighting the highly-slept on Brooklyn rapper and giving him some well-earned flowers.

For those who know Ka, the mind behind such projects as A Martyr's Reward and the acclaimed Descendants Of Cain, Danny Brown's statement will not be quite so outlandish. Though he's not quite a mainstream fixture, Ka's writing is undeniably elite, and anyone who has spent time unpacking his penmanship has likely found it to be a uniquely rewarding experience. And to think, Ka also happens to work a day job, spending time as an FDNY fire captain in Brooklyn. If that's not worthy of respect, what is?

Check out Danny's best lyricist co-sign below, and consider diving into Ka's discography the next time you feel like saying hip-hop is dead. That's the thing about the underground; you might not see it, but it's always there. Any Ka fans in the building?

