Danny Brown's been relatively lowkey since the release of Atrocity Exhibition. The Detroit rapper has been working on his upcoming album, Uknowwhatimsayin?, which is set to be executive produced by Q-Tip. But he's also dived into the world of comedy and acting. He appeared in White Boy Ricky and at the beginning of the year, Viceland announced that he'd be hosting his own show Danny's House. The show recently debuted and Viceland's uploaded the premiere episode onto YouTube for everyone to enjoy.

The first guest on Danny Brown's new show is A$AP Rocky, who was recently released from Swedish prison as he awaits the verdict in the assault case in Sweden. Much like how his music is, Danny's House is quite trippy with the XXX rapper and Rocky discussing UFOs and aliens. At one point, A$AP Rocky asks if Danny Brown if he thinks ScHoolboy Q is an alien. "Nah, ScHoolboy Q ain't an alien, man. I seen him take a shit at a truck stop. They don't do that. That's some trippy shit," Danny Brown responded.

The two rappers discuss everything from aliens reproducing, reproducing with aliens, and what they'd do if they got an alien pregnant. Later on, they play "Smash-Or-Pass: Alien Edition."

Peep the debut episode of Danny Brown's new show on Viceland, Danny's House with special guest A$AP Rocky.