Danny Brown has accused South African rapper Ninja of sexually assaulting him at a party in Paris during an appearance on comedian Tom Segura’s 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast. Brown explained that the 47-year-old rapper sat on his lap and began forcibly trying to kiss him.

The interaction between the two rappers began when Ninja allegedly DM'd Brown that he was planning to attend his concert. Brown noted a "red flag" when Ninja declined to have his name put on the list and instead remarked, "I’ll find you."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Later, the two were at a nightclub together when Ninja forced himself onto Brown.

“The n***a was sitting on my lap trying to make out with me, and it freaked me out,” Brown said. “[I was] in Paris, in a nightclub. I played this show and then my DJ had an afterparty. [Ninja] tried to put it on you with Yolandi like, ‘You know what I’m saying? My bitch ready to…’

He continued: “I was a single, experimenting man at the time, but he was too aggressive! He sat on my lap and started trying to kiss me and shit and doing weird shit. I’m like, ‘Man, you tripping!’ Then everybody looking at me like, ‘Somebody fuck!'”

Brown added that he was so “stressed out,” that he started drinking heavily in anticipation of having to fight Ninja if he pressed on.

“That would’ve been a fight, but I’m in Paris. Who want to be in a Parisian jail?” he explained. “N***a, do you know what jail is like for me in Paris? It’s gonna be crazy. So I’m shellshocked, like, ‘This n****’s really doing this?!’ … [But] I didn’t want to push the n***a to, like, throw the n***a up off me.

Brown went on: “And guess what he said again? He was like, ‘What hotel you staying at?’ I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t’ — ‘Don’t worry, I’ll find you.’ That’s what started making me pound drinks because I’m like, ‘I might have to stab this n***a tonight.’ Because if this n***a knock on my hotel room door, bro, it’s gonna be a big deal.”

After Brown finished the story, Segura pulled up a photo of Ninja to confirm his identity.

“Yeah, Ninja. Ninja tried to fuck me,” Brown said. “I was scared. They’ve been getting canceled a lot lately, been doing a lot of weird shit. But he always throw Yolandi on you. I think that’s how he’s been fucking n****s. Fuck them, though! Fuck them. I could’ve canceled cuz. Me too. I was sexually assaulted by Ninja. He know I ain’t lying!”

Brown isn't the first artist to accuse Ninja of sexual misconduct. Back in 2019, Australian musician Zheani Sparkes accused him of sexual assault, while another singer named Dionna Dal Monte says he sexually assaulted her in Italy.

Check out Brown's appearance on 2 Bears 1 Cave below.

