Danny Ainge got to be the president of the Boston Celtics for many years, and at the end of his tenure, it was becoming clear that the team needed to go in a different direction. In the offseason, Ainge stepped down and gave the position to Brad Stevens. From there, Brad Stevens hired Ime Udoka as head coach, and now, the Celtics are much better off, even if they have gotten off to a slow start this season.

While Ainge was seemingly retired for good, it appears as though he is already back in basketball. In fact, the Celtics legend is now going down to Utah, where he will have a brand new executive role with the franchise.

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Ainge is the Alternate Governor, and he is also the CEO of the team. While he won't be taking on the General Manager role, he will be overseeing all of the basketball operations within the franchise. Needless to say, he is taking on yet another huge role, albeit one that he is familiar with already.

As it stands, the Jazz are one of the best teams in the Western Conference, which means Ainge is joining an already-functional team that is poised for success.

