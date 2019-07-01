Danity Kane has put themselves back on the grid since announcing a tour (an interactive one no less) as well as revealing shocking claims about their previous mentor, Diddy. The group that's now comprised of just three women - Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex and Aubrey O'Day - claimed Diddy not only slut-shamed them but called them "ugly" and said they were "too dark" back when they were just getting into the industry.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Diddy hasn't responded to the claims, but the topic has been overshadowed by a recent image of the three women that have left fans shocked by the drastic change in appearance, most notably had by Aubrey. The image was posted to their shared Instagram account, thanking New York for their love and support for their recent show but the caption is the least memorized aspect of the post.

Not only does the image look heavily edited, but Aubrey in particular looks to have made some serious changes to her appearance. "I just want y’all to tone the filters down.. y’all are so beautiful without them," one user commented.

Peep the photo below and let us know what you guys think.