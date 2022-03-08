We're a little over two months into 2022 and it's safe to say that DaBaby's had an eventful year so far. He's already dropped off a new project with NBA Youngboy, which he declared to be on par with Watch The Throne, and it's also stirred up some controversy among many of King Von's family and friends. However, the drama surrounding him and the mother of his child, DaniLeigh, continues to be a point of conversation.



Last month, DaniLeigh's brother Brandon Bills ended up in a scrap with DaBaby and his crew at a bowling alley. Unfortunately, it was an uneven match-up that led to Bills getting pummelled in a bowling lane before filing a lawsuit against Baby. The Charlotte, NC rapper is still facing potential charges over the incident, which he expressed has left him in fear.

"The incident got into me," he told the Breakfast Club on Monday. “I’m still scared of that situation now. I heard it was going to be rough for me so I don’t really want to speak on it. N**** might pop up downstairs," he continued.

Fans quickly began to drag Brandon Bills over the situation on Instagram, to which he responded this morning. He shared a photo of himself throwing the middle finger up in response to his haters. "That's how I feel about all y'all talking negative on me," he wrote, along with two middle finger emojis.

