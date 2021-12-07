Now that she's searching for a new manager, DaniLeigh is also looking to unload her Dominican Republic property. This time last year, DaniLeigh was excited to show off her new lavish home in the D.R. She seemingly gave the world a sneak peek at the property while writing in a caption, "Mannn thank u GOD for choosing me ... I work so hard and this is what I do it for.. I wrote in my notes that I wanna buy a crib 2020 && I JUST made itttt.. thank u thank u."

Her life has made some dramatic changes within the past year, including her "Yellow Bone" controversy, split from DaBaby, and of course, welcoming her baby girl into the world just a few months ago. DaniLeigh also recently revealed she was on the hunt for a new manager as her mother uploaded a post about taking a step back.



Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images

Over on her Instagram Story, the singer uploaded a screenshot of her "Executive Luxury Villa" and rote, "Selling our house in DR! [white heart emoji] hit meee [smiling emoji]." Knowing that the trolls are quick, Danieigh returned to clarify a few things about ridding herself of the home.

"And pls don't come to my mamas page with the hate," she added. "This is our decision for a smart investment and new beginnings [white heart emoji][fingers crossed emoji]." This news comes o the heels of her altercation with ex DaBaby 'causing the masses to once again speculate about the Def Jam star.