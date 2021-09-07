DaniLeigh shocked everyone when she revealed that she was pregnant earlier this summer, and although rumors have persisted for months that DaBaby is the father, the popular singer-songwriter has been extremely private when it comes to anything involving her baby.

In August, DaniLeigh gave birth to a baby girl, and one month later, the MOVIE artist has hit up Instagram to reveal her stunning post-pregnancy snapback.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Fans previously got a look at DaniLeigh's post-baby body about a week after she gave birth, and now, at nearly a month following her childbirth, DaniLeigh has given her fans an even more updated look at her body.

In a video, the MOVIE artist is seen wearing a white bra, light denim jeans, and a striped blue Chanel shirt. As she shows off her post-pregnancy stomach, she dances along to Drake's Tems-assisted "Fountains" from his record-smashing sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy.

Put DaniLeigh's stunning post-baby snapback into perspective by seeing her new photos and some of her most popular pregnancy photos below.