DaniLeigh has been taking a social media hiatus for a few weeks, which became necessary for the artist to protect her mental health. The 26-year-old artist had previously shared a concerning message, stating that she didn't "wanna be here no more" after getting called out by a Snowfall actor for her take on the show.

In the midst of her latest controversies, fans have theorized that DaniLeigh could be pregnant with DaBaby's child, which neither of the two artists has confirmed. The two had a short-lived relationship, which ended after Dani's "Yellow Bone" drama. In early March, a video of Dani at a sneaker shop started circulating with fans assuming that she's knocked up because of how she was walking, as well as an apparent bump in her belly. A new video of Dani at a chow-down with Timbaland and other industry folks is also going viral as people comment on the rapper's looks, once again speculating that she could be pregnant.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In the video, Dani laughs and says she's having a sample of everything on the food-filled table. Fans are already guessing that her appetite could be because she's eating for two. People are also pointing out the bump in her shirt again, believing that she's got DaBaby's bun in her oven.

DaniLeigh has not addressed the recent batch of pregnancy rumors. We will keep you posted on her response. Check out what everyone is saying below.