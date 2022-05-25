The public continues to apply pressure on DaniLeigh and they don't seem to be letting up. The singer has taken some hard hits on social media as many of her moves are dissected, especially her relationship with DaBaby. These days, it looks as if the pair are simply co-parenting, although there are still moments between the singer and Meme, the mother of DaBaby's daughter.

"It was very triggering, very sad," DaniLeigh told Angie Martinez earlier this month of her publicized Livestream breakup with DaBaby. "I wish it didn't happen because I don't want my baby to see that later on in life, but she'll grow to be her own person and be able to take things in."

This week, new photos of the "Dead To Me" artist surfaced online after someone took screenshots of one of DaniLeigh's videos. She was sitting down and gave a "Myspace angle" pose, showing her stomach. Social media blogs quickly circulated one image and speculated that Dani was pregnant, and soon, the unsubstantiated claim was hit with more gossip as people stated the phantom child belonged to DaBaby.

These rumors caused DaniLeigh to once again be on the receiving end of criticisms but she took to Twitter to clear up a few things.

"I’m seeing I’m pregnant everywhere , no I am not," she wrote. "Yall coming for my lil belly pouch that’s so mean lol I’m tryna lose it ok." Meanwhile, DaniLeigh has been showing her daughter off and her baby girl is the spitting image of both of her parents.

Check out a few highlights below.