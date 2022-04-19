DaniLeigh took to her social media accounts to share tons of photos and videos from her first Easter with her daughter. Dani wore a bright pink t-shirt to match her baby girl in their adorable photos. Posting to her IG story and Twitter, the first-time mother showed off her baby and all her Easter eggs.

Dani captioned her series of posts on Twitter, "BabyLeigh first Easter," "Princess Baby love," and "The pink girls." She even posted a video of her baby "getting her hair done for the first time" to Twitter, IG and TikTok.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby welcomed a baby girl together back in August of 2021, however, shortly after their daughter's birth, the relationship turned sour.

By November 2021, DaniLeigh and DaBaby became a trending topic following an incident on IG Live where DaniLeigh claimed DaBaby tried to kick her and her child out of the house she had been living in for months. Shortly after, DaBaby and DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills, had an altercation at a bowling alley with footage showing DaBaby and his crew brutally beating up Bills.

While Dani focuses on her daughter and stays out of the headlines since the nasty IG Live session, she has received a ton of support from her followers.

