DaniLeigh recently celebrated her twenty-sixth birthday with her boyfriend DaBaby, for which they spent time on a luxurious yacht with lots of cake. The couple has been stirring the pot a lot on social media, enough for Dani to declare herself the "most hated on" and for outside forces to be trying to meddle. The reason why things have been so messy for the couple is partly due to DaBaby's existing relationship with the mother of his children, MeMe. The status of their relationship has always been curious, and DaniLeigh's entry into Baby's life has seemingly set off a few red flags for MeMe.

On Christmas, Dani erased all of the drama from her mind and just had some fun, linking up with two of her girlfriends and letting loose, taking a cheeky video of them shaking their tushes and rocking different color Christmas hats while matching with their pajamas.

"Merryyyyyy Christmas eveeeeeeeeeeee," she wrote as her caption. The girls were perfectly in sync as they danced in unison to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You", which is breaking even more records on Spotify today.

Dani seemingly spent the night with friends, but for Christmas Day, she hasn't updated her Instagram yet so she could be with family, with friends again, or with DaBaby. Your guess is as good as mine.



Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Merry Christmas to DaniLeigh!