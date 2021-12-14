DaniLeigh appears to be healing from her tumultuous year, which included the birth of her first daughter and the drama that ensued following her arrival. In case you haven't been keeping up, rapper DaBaby, the father of Dani's child, kicked the singer out of his home a few weeks ago and filmed the incident on Instagram Live. In the days since that situation escalated, Dani has been sharing adorable pictures of her little girl and in the latest photo she shared to Instagram, she posted a shady caption toward her rapper baby daddy, calling him out oh-so-subtly.

"Today," she wrote with a white heart emoji, sharing photos of her cute baby girl at a doctor's appointment. "Doing it all alone but it's all good cause I love your love baby girl."

Multiple blog sites saw the post before the MOVIE singer changed her caption, removing the shade and simply saying, "Today [white heart emoji] I love your love baby girl."



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Surprisingly enough, people don't seem to be happy with Dani's subtle message to DaBaby and the world about being a single mother, with some of the top comments on The Neighborhood Talk's post about this accusing her of looking for attention. Some people are also saying that DaBaby didn't need to be present for a routine doctor's appointment but if he wanted to be involved in his child's life and take accountability after getting Dani pregnant, he would have been there.

What do you think about the ongoing saga? Check out the old post, as well as the corrected one, below.







