Neither DaniLeigh nor DaBaby has addressed one another publicly, but today (December 13), the public has been speculating about the singer's posts. DaniLeigh and DaBaby's relationship came to a screeched halt on social media weeks ago after the two engaged in an explosive fight that played out on Instagram Live. Police were called, as seen in a clip, and later, reports stated that DaniLeigh had been charged with simple assault.

Since the unfortunate event, both artists have been sharing more images of their baby girl. Although they have yet to reveal her name, the newborn has been getting quite a bit of screen time.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

Earlier today, a post from DaniLeigh circulated showing the doting mother holding her grinning mini-me. "Doing it all alone but it's all good cause I love your love baby girl," she penned in the caption. She would later switch things up after the post went viral, but then, she added another message to her Instagram Story that left many believing she was hinting at her failed relationship with DaBaby.

"I loved you at your worst, but you left me at mine," the upload read. Meanwhile, the status of her charges is unclear. DaBaby recently took to the Rolling Loud L.A. stage where fans threw items at him during his performance. Check out her posts below.