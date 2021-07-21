Singer and dancer DaniLeigh has been making a splash on social media this week with her back-to-back bomb maternity photos.

The 26-year-old stripped down for multiple photoshoots, smartly staggering the release of each on her Instagram to drive up engagement. The first set, stunning poses by a waterfall in the Dominican Republic, has garnered over a million likes to date. After that, Dani went all the way to the opposite end of the spectrum with full glam, and then proceeded to run back in the other direction with a fully nude shoot.

On Wednesday, the star dropped the flicks from her latest photoshoot revealing the gender of her child in the process. DaniLeigh posed topless in an unbuttoned pink silky blazer and matching pants in a garden with pink flowers for her baby girl. She captioned the set, “its a ….” with a variety of pink heart emojis.

Fans suspected DaniLeigh was having a girl due to her shares showing off her glamorous pink-themed outdoor baby shower last Saturday. After dropping the photoset on Wednesday, the singer flooded her story with fun videos from the weekend dancing the night away under pink lights.

While DaniLeigh has publicly answered one question, the paternity of her child is still being kept under wraps. Fans continued to press the issue in the comments one fan sharing, "yayyyyy congratulations that man only make girls"-- referring to her ex-boyfriend DaBaby’s two daughters.

DaBaby has not commented on the paternity of DaniLeigh’s child but caused a stir when he liked her maternity photo as we reported last week.

Check out the latest reveal below.