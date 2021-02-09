It's been a rough few weeks with DaniLeigh. Aside from her failed attempt at the Buss It Challenge, she found herself in hot water after she was accused of colorism over a song titled, "Yellow Bone." The song was never fully released (and chances are, it never will be) onto DSPs; only a snippet that surfaced from DaniLeigh's IG. That was all it took for things to start spiraling downward.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"Yellow bone, that's what he wants," sings DaniLeigh on the song, likely in reference to DaBaby. This became problematic because of her apology, especially since she tried to say that she can't be racist because she's dating a "chocolate man." Twitter was swift to remind DaniLeigh of this song lyric following news of her breakup with DaBaby yesterday. Her Instagram comments were filled with jokes related to the controversy. "So a yellow bone is not what he want???" wrote a user on Instagram under her latest post. Clearly, she was fed up with the shenanigans, lashing out at the memesters who questioned her artistry.

"Is this all y'all gon' say??? And for how long??? Come up with some new ft or jus get off my page," said DaniLeigh in response.

Meanwhile, it looks like DaBaby had a great time during Super Bowl weekend.