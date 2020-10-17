She's often private about her love life, but after things with DaBaby went public, people have been all in DaniLeigh's business. The Def Jam artist typically ignores comments from the public as it pertains to who she may or may not be dating, but DaniLeigh felt that it was necessary to shut down people who tried linking her with Lil Durk. She posted a video to her Instagram page that showed her teaching the Chicago rapper a few of her dance moves and it only took seconds for people to jump in her comments with remarks about flirtatious vibes.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

However, Durkio has been in love with his girlfriend India Royale for years, and because the rap game can be messy, DaniLeigh stepped forward and told people to calm the gossip. "Y'all do me a favor and chill tf out !!" she wrote on Instagram. "Ain't no boundaries crossed / or anything like that at all happened , he mad respectful and shows off his relationship every sec he has so stop with the bs tryna start sh*t."

Meanwhile, over on Lil Durk's page, the rapper shared a selfie with India and praised his girlfriend in the caption...with a threat to anyone who tries to hit her up. "You motivated me all over again when I doubted myself thank you baby @indiaroyale," Durk wrote, adding "P.s hop in that dm ima k**l you." Check out both DaniLeigh and Lil Durk's posts below.