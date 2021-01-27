A subtle mention has reignited a simmering conversation. By now, you've heard plenty of people weigh in with their opinions about DaniLeigh and her alleged "colorist" single "Yellow Bone." The singer became a target after sharing a snippet of the track, and while the "yellow bone is what he want" lyrics were co-signed by DaBaby in the comments to her since-deleted post, the public didn't accept the song with open arms.

Earlier today (January 26), LisaRaye McCoy said on Cocktails with Queensthat DaniLeigh should be able to celebrate her skin if she likes, while Vivica A. Fox argued that the Def Jam artist purposefully penned the record as a jab to DaBaby's ex. Rapper Dreezy seemed to subliminally address the controversy in a caption that she wrote in a series of modeling photos she shared on her Instagram page.

"Melanin that's what he want," penned Dreezy. DaniLeigh reposted the photo and caption to her Instagram Story and added, "Caption [angelic emoji face] and ain't nothing wrong with thattttt @dreezy." It didn't take long for the commentary to bubble to the surface, so check out the post below along with a few responses.



