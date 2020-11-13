mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaniLeigh Opens Up On "Movie" Ft. Gunna, DaBaby, PartyNextDoor, Ty Dolla $ign & More

Erika Marie
November 13, 2020 00:27
Movie
DaniLeigh

The Def Jam artist bares it all on her sophomore album.


Adding her name to the Friday the 13th releases is DaniLeigh who has been dramatically teasing her sophomore studio album Movie for the last week. Fans haven't received a full-length project from DaniLeigh since she dropped her debut effort The Plan back in 2018, and now the Def Jam artist is ready to show the world how she's evolved over the past two years.

There has been much gossip about DaniLeigh's personal life in recent months as her brief romance with DaBaby was the talk of the town earlier this year, but once that ended, it looks as if DaniLeigh got right back to expressing her innermost thoughts on wax. Features on the project include PartyNextDoor, Queen Naija, Fivio Foreign, Gunna, Yella Beezy, Ty Dolla $ign, and of course, DaBaby. Stream Movie and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Superstar
2. Situations
3. My Terms ft. PartyNextDoor
4. Put You On
5. Bullsh*t
6. Mistreated ft. Queen Naija
7. Monique
8. Dominican Mami ft. Fivio Foreign
9. Levi High ft. DaBaby
10. Diamonds On Me ft. Gunna & Yella Beezy
11. Famous
12. Keeper
13. Above & Beyond
14. Baby Say
15. I Wish Ft. Ty Dolla $ign
16. Last Night

