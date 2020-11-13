DaniLeigh Opens Up On "Movie" Ft. Gunna, DaBaby, PartyNextDoor, Ty Dolla $ign & More

Adding her name to the Friday the 13th releases is DaniLeigh who has been dramatically teasing her sophomore studio album Movie for the last week. Fans haven't received a full-length project from DaniLeigh since she dropped her debut effort The Plan back in 2018, and now the Def Jam artist is ready to show the world how she's evolved over the past two years.

There has been much gossip about DaniLeigh's personal life in recent months as her brief romance with DaBaby was the talk of the town earlier this year, but once that ended, it looks as if DaniLeigh got right back to expressing her innermost thoughts on wax. Features on the project include PartyNextDoor, Queen Naija, Fivio Foreign, Gunna, Yella Beezy, Ty Dolla $ign, and of course, DaBaby. Stream Movie and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Superstar

2. Situations

3. My Terms ft. PartyNextDoor

4. Put You On

5. Bullsh*t

6. Mistreated ft. Queen Naija

7. Monique

8. Dominican Mami ft. Fivio Foreign

9. Levi High ft. DaBaby

10. Diamonds On Me ft. Gunna & Yella Beezy

11. Famous

12. Keeper

13. Above & Beyond

14. Baby Say

15. I Wish Ft. Ty Dolla $ign

16. Last Night