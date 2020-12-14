Prince-cosigned singer DaniLeigh has been on a skyrocket of success since debuting two years ago with The Plan, spearheaded by the fan-favorite lead single "Lil Bebe." It looks like the Def Jam signee is still enjoying her place as one of R&B's brightest stars, and she decided to flex a little on the Gram recently by showing off her new purchase: a crib in DR!



Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Pandora

The move seems pretty fitting, both for her Dominican roots and the fact that she literally dropped a summer single titled "Dominican Mami" back in May with Fivio Foreign. "BIG BOSSSâ¼ï¸ Guysssssss I really bought my family a crib in DR," she wrote in the IG announcement to her 3.1 million followers, continuing by adding, "Mannn thank u GOD for choosing me ... I work so hard and this is what I do it for.. I wrote in my notes that I wanna buy a crib 2020 && I JUST made itttt.. thank u thank u."

In addition to success with her Def Jam debut, DaniLeigh followed up earlier this year with a "level up" by way of her single "Levi High" alongside reported boyfriend DaBaby. The single was released in support of her latest album, MOVIE, which arrived last month and features big-name appearances by the likes of PartyNextDoor, Queen Naija, Gunna, Yella Beezy, Ty Dolla $ign and the aforementioned collabs with DaBaby and Fivio Foreign. Even with all the major accolades she's been receiving on the music front lately, it's great to see Dani is still looking out for the fam.

Happy homeowning, DaniLeigh! Check out her big reveal in the Dominican Republic via her Instagram below, in addition to the music video for "Dominican Mami" if you haven't seen it yet: