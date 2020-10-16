DaniLeigh Is Out Of Reach On New Single "Monique"

Easily one of the most versatile artists coming up right now, DaniLeigh continues to switch the style up, keeping her fans on their toes. Nobody knows what to expect next with Dani. One day, she might drop an R&B record, a genre that she excels in. The next, she might hop on a Brooklyn drill record, as she did with Fivio Foreign earlier this year. She's also capable of creating an insanely catchy pop song. At this point, the question is more about what DaniLeigh can't do.

Keeping her fanbase off-guard, Dani surprised fans with a new single last night, dropping "Monique", which is a trap banger. While the track is braggadocios, it still manages to show off Dani's powerful vocals. Her flows are infectious and will have you singing along by the time the second chorus catches up.

Listen to the new single from DaniLeigh below and let us know which style you like most from her.

Quotable Lyrics:

Nothin' I'm talkin' is cheap

I just might spin through your block in my Jeep

Big money speech and my pockets Monique