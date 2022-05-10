mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaniLeigh Is Heartbreakingly Honest About DaBaby Drama On New Single, "Dead To Me"

Hayley Hynes
May 10, 2022 13:58
337 Views
Dani also sat down for her first interview surrounding all her drama with DaBaby.


After taking a break from social media to regroup from her tumultuous feud with DaBaby, DaniLeigh has returned, and she seems to be more on top of her game than ever. On Sunday, she dropped off a heartwarming video montage from her pregnancy and the first few months of her daughter's life in celebration of Mother's Day – also revealing that the young girl's name is Velour – and shortly after that, she teased that new music is on the way

After letting the initial preview sit with us for a day, the vocalist has shared her latest single, "Dead To Me," on which she seems to address her issues with her baby daddy, a la Summer Walker.

"You know you dead to me / Never kept your word with what you said to me," the mother of one sings on the intro. "You know you dead to me / I got no more time for toxic energy, no no."

Along with her single, DaniLeigh sat down with iHeart Radio's Angie Martinez to discuss the past two years of her life, which have been particularly chaotic, as well as her relationships, motherhood, and what she's got in store for us next – read the full story here, and stream "Dead To Me" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mama never liked your ass

Brother wanna fight your ass

Daddy hate your triflin' ass

My dog even wanna bite your ass, cuz you dead to me

Yeah, you so dead to me 

