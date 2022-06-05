DaniLeigh's love life has been no secret. The 27-year-old has been involved in her fair share of drama with North Carolina rapper, DaBaby. Since 2020, the two parents have been seen both arguing on social media and showing each other love. After being on a rollercoaster ride for nearly two years, the two are officially done.

This means that Dani is free to be with whomever she pleases-- and she might already be boo'd up. The "Easy" songstress posted a picture on her Instagram story that has people asking questions. In the image, Dani wore a matching two-piece set and flipped her hair for the camera while smiling. She wrote, "When u see bae being faithful [double heart emoji]."

Aside from hinting at having a new man, Dani also used her single, "Dead To Me," to accompany the picture.

The record, which was released on May 10, is a diss track against her baby's father, Da Baby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk. In the two-minute song, Dani sang about the toxic relationship she had with the rapper, including the fact that no one in her family favored him.

In recent news regarding the artist, she and her brother faced backlash after a video of them dancing together went viral on social media. While many people thought it was weird for Dani to twerk near her sibling, her brother differed, saying, "that's my sister. I see y'all trying to break that bond and sh*t but y'all can't break it. At the end of the day, my whole family dance like that."