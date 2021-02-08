As it turns out, "Yellow Bone" may not have been what he wanted.

Following a tumultuous and headline-making relationship with DaBaby, DaniLeigh is "officially" single again, announcing their breakup on social media. Throughout their union, the couple had made headlines for the worst reasons, sparking controversy after controversy until they finally realized that might not have been the best matches for one another. Though their relationship only lasted several months, Dani and Baby have gone their separate ways, focusing on their own lives now. For Dani, that means she's getting back to her regular content on Instagram, posting your "new wallpaper" as her latest picture.

"Jus in case u need a new wallpaper," wrote the artist, who has been going viral often as of late. DaniLeigh wears a comfy pair of shorts with a sunflower-printed sports bra, showing off her high cheekbones and plump lips.

The photo dump comes hours after she announced the end of her relationship with DaBaby, and weeks after the controversy surrounding her unreleased song "Yellow Bone", in which she says, "Yellow bone is what he wants" in the chorus. Many took the song as a dig at DaBaby's ex-girlfriend MeMe, who has a darker skin complexion than Dani.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Does Dani have that single glow happening? Are you still on board with her?