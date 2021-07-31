The clock is ticking as DaniLeigh's due date approaches and the expectant mother has been proudly showing off her growing baby bump. For months, people have speculated that DaniLeigh was with child, but while the gossip ran through social media and headlines, the Def Jam artist remained silent about her bundle of joy. It was only after one of her family members reportedly accidentally shared a photo of her that DaniLeigh decided to step forward and live her pregnancy out loud.

For the last few weeks, we've received regular social media updates from the singer, and she returned on Friday (July 30) to kick off the weekend with another set of photos.

This time around, fans believed she was giving a nod to DaBaby because she wrote in her caption, "#dabiggest [white heart emoji]." For a time, she and DaBaby put their romance on full display as they traveled together, celebrated birthdays, and posted coupled-up videos and photos on social media. The pair cooled off from sharing their relationship after she DaniLeigh was faced with her "Yellow Bone" controversy but there have been rumors that they didn't break up and the rapper is allegedly the father of her child.

This hashtag just fueled the rumor mill's fire, and The Neighborhood Talk noted that DaBaby used "DaBiggest" hashtag recently, as well. Check out DaniLeigh's posts below.