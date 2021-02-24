It's been three months since DaniLeigh shared her visual album MOVIE, and the singer-rapper-dancer continues to promote her labor of love. “I’ve been wanting to do that for a minute and quarantine really gave me the time to really put it together,” DaniLeigh exclusively told us back in December. "There’s like, two years of work. It’s me just going through life, living life, and recording all the time… A movie." As dedicated as DaniLeigh was to this project, she recently expressed that she feels it didn't receive the recognition it deserved.

A screenshot of an Instagram Story slide from DaniLeigh was shared by It's On-Site where the "Dominican Mami" artist was praised by Doja Cat. "Ur album is craaaaaaaazy," Doja reportedly DMed DaniLeigh. The singer liked the comment and reposted it to her Story and added, "Thank u Doja," DaniLeigh wrote over the screenshot. "I wish I had more support on my album fr .. I know so many songs could be bigger than what they are."

She didn't specify what tracks she believes could have climbed the charts, but her fans have given their guesses on social media. Currently, Dani is promoting her collaboration with the clothing brand Boohoo as her line was released today (February 23). She previously told us she was working on a streetwear line, so you can check out her Story and her threads below.