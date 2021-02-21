DaniLeigh has been spending an enhanced amount of time in headlines recently for some slightly unfavorable reasons. Last month, the 26-year-old came under fire after she previewed a new song called "Yellow Bone," which many noted had colorist connotations. Following the extended controversy surrounding that, she broke things off with DaBaby, which earned her even more flack on social media since she used her relationship with the rapper to defend her use of the term "Yellow Bone." After previously throwing shade towards the "Bop" rapper's way, she came through with another shady message likely aimed at her ex about actions men do to show don't care for you.



Resharing a post of a screenshot of a Nicki Minaj tweet in her story, the tweet reads: "Dear all of you beautiful souls. A man who loves you does not: 1. Humiliate you on social media 2. Beat you 3. Cheat on you 4. Call you out your name/put you down to lower your self-esteem due to his own insecurities. 5. Hide his phone, passwords, where abouts, etc."

DaniLeigh simply added an additional, cryptic "Right" to the shared posts, with no other context.



While she did not directly name her famous ex in the post, she seems to be suggesting the rapper may have done one or more of the things listed out by Nicki.

DaBaby has yet to speak out publically about the split with the "Easy" singer, and it's likely he won't anytime soon.