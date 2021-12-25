Following her split from Common, Tiffany Haddish has been openly speaking about what she hopes to find in her next relationship, sharing with her Twitter followers that her ideal partner is someone she can "feel safe with."

"I want a man in my life I can share my success with, my joy, my body and all while I feel safe with him, and he feels the same with me. Does anyone know how to make that happen?" the 42-year-old asked earlier this week.

Thousands of people replied, offering words of advice to the Bad Trip actress. Countless others didn't have helpful tips but did resonate with the message that Haddish put out there, including "Cravin'" rapper and mother of DaBaby's youngest child, DaniLeigh.

In case you missed it, just a few weeks ago Dani and the "Babysitter" rapper had an explosive feud that has continued to make headlines long past the initial incident when DaBaby began live-streaming a fight between the co-parents. At the time, the North Carolina-based recording artist referred to his baby mama as nothing more than a "side bitch," going on to publicly embarrass her further with other messy antics.

On Christmas Eve, DaniLeigh shared a screenshot of the comedian's tweet to her Instagram story, writing, "Lemme [know] if [you] find out @tiffanyhaddish lol." Despite the shade in that post, the rest of the rapper's story is full of cute memories with her and DaBaby's young daughter, including a screenshot of a FaceTime call with what looks like her family.

