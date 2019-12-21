DaniLeigh Celebrates Her Birthday By Dropping "My Present" EP

Singer-rapper DaniLeigh's star has continued to rise since she shared her debut album The Plan at the end of November 2018. The record hosted features from artists including Lil Baby, YBN Nahmir, Lil Yachty, and YG, and since then she's appeared on singles alongside Chris Brown and G-Eazy. Things have been relatively quiet in regards to her next full-length project, but for her 25th birthday, which is today, DaniLeigh released a four-track EP My Present to celebrate with fans.

The cover art is a photo of DaniLeigh as a child as she poses next to a Christmas tree. "Aw I look like a cutie pie," she wrote on Instagram. "The project is called ‘My Present’ because I’m dropping it on my birthday as a present to myself," DaniLeigh said of My Present according to Complex. "The EP represents how I feel in the present time – all the records are fun and just the way I want to express myself especially before the New Year ahead." Give My Present a few listens and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Usually

2. Old Me

3. Wrong

4. No Caller ID