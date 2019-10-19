mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaniLeigh Calls On G-Eazy For New Song "Cravin"

Kevin Goddard
October 19, 2019 10:03
Listen to DaniLeigh's new single "Cravin" featuring G-Eazy.


Coming off the success of her Chris Brown-featured remix to “Easy,” Def Jam R&B singer DaniLeigh decides to return to the scene today and share her newest offering called “Cravin” with G-Eazy.

Over some mesmerizing production, Dani delivers a soft, yet hypnotic record rapping about having her niggas “cravin” for her, among other things. “Off-White fit nice, Balenciaga wavy/ Ass fat, real snack, got that nigga cravin’” she raps on the chorus. No word yet if this will be a part of her next project or just a loosie for the fans, but we’ll definitely take it either way.

Hit play and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ooh, I been on a jet all-day
Yeah, ooh, even when I'm chill, I'm still cool
Ooh, smoke a J and then I regroup
Ooh, I spend a check and don't trip, I recoup
Yeah, get it right back
Every day, gettin' paid, I can't write back
You'll see my face every day, I can't hide that
DaniLeigh, what they say when I'm like this

- DaniLeigh

