They've decided to lay all the rumors to rest. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have ended 2020 by revealing that they are together and they don't care who knows about it. The pair were first spotted together earlier this year, but online spats with the mother of DaBaby's daughter caused many to accuse DaniLeigh of being a homewrecker. She made it clear that she was under the impression that he was a single man, but since that time, the Def Jam artist has kept information about her personal life close to the chest.

DaniLeigh recently shared that she's not concerned with what people have to say about her private life, and on Friday (December 4), she proved it on Instagram. The Movie singer uploaded a picture of her and DaBaby as she hugged him from behind. "My baby[heart emoji] idc," DaniLeigh penned in the caption.

There was speculation that the two artists were back together after DaBaby recently mentioned his "Dominican boo thang" on his track "8 Figures." Be prepared to see more of these two unashamedly sharing their romance with the world. Over on DaBaby's Instagram, he posted a cute video of him and Dani together. Check out the posts below.