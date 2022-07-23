While reliving her friendship with Prince, DaniLeigh ruffled a few feathers. To help promote her new EP My Side, the singer visited The Breakfast Club, and while there, she was asked about working with the late music icon. DaniLeigh has long spoken about their friendship and how Prince even hired her to direct one of his music videos, but after the clip of her interview went viral, choreographer Nicole Kirkland had a few things to say.

Charlamagne Tha God asked Danileigh how she managed to land the directing gig with the legend, and she said that two of Prince's dancers reached out to her and stated that he wanted a video of her dancing to his song. The singer added that she made up some choreography and sent the clip over, and later, he asked her to direct his video.



Now, Kirkland saw the clip with the rest of the world and took issue with DaniLeigh saying she did the choreography for the submission.

"Did the choreography? But I did the choreography for the submission. And then I & @antoinetroupe choreographed the video," wrote Kirkland, before she went off on the singer. "Prince hired me for choreography from the submission. And then I and Antoine Troupe together choreographed the video. And honestly, we helped direct it on the day because the shoot was a mess... but we can just let that part go."

She also claimed that the other 12 dancers on set "can back that up." DaniLeigh issued a response.

"Prince ain't hire sh*t!!! He hired ME ! I hired y'all!" she wrote. "I picked YALL and gave u the opportunity , you guys were jus selfish and wanted all the credit when u always got ur credit for choreography. I always say I directed it ... never claim choreography, it's on the credits of the video... prince hand picked me , FOUND ME !!! Wanted to give ME the opportunity , wanted to continue to help ME in my career."

DaniLeigh added that Kirkland and Co. weren't asked to work with Prince again because of how he saw them treat the singer. "Next time u see me in person don't fake say hi to me... Get ur 15 mins u been longing for since 10 years ago."

