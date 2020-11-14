mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaniLeigh & PartyNextDoor Have Perfect Chemistry On "My Terms"

Alexander Cole
November 14, 2020 13:52
244 Views
11
1
Image via DaniLeighImage via DaniLeigh
Image via DaniLeigh

My Terms
DaniLeigh Feat. PartyNextDoor

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DaniLeigh and PartyNextDoor get sensual with their new track "My Terms."


Yesterday, DaniLeigh came through with a brand new project called Movie and it's an album that is filled with some incredible r&b cuts. The artist has been cementing herself in the r&b world as of late and with this new project, it has become obvious she has the songwriting and singing chops to back up the hype.

One of the best tracks on the entire project is the cut with PartyNextDoor called "My Terms." This is perhaps one of the most sensual songs here as we have PND and DaniLeigh showcasing some great chemistry all while delivering seductive lyrics that would work well on a mood playlist.

Make sure to give this song a listen, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Never not gon' be not by your side
Never not gon' be not on your time
Baby hop up in it, I been wantin'
It don't matter if you eat it, I just want it
'Cause I want it, and you know it

DaniLeigh
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  244
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DaniLeigh PartyNextDoor new song new music my terms movie
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DaniLeigh & PartyNextDoor Have Perfect Chemistry On "My Terms"
23
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject