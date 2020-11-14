DaniLeigh & PartyNextDoor Have Perfect Chemistry On "My Terms"

Yesterday, DaniLeigh came through with a brand new project called Movie and it's an album that is filled with some incredible r&b cuts. The artist has been cementing herself in the r&b world as of late and with this new project, it has become obvious she has the songwriting and singing chops to back up the hype.

One of the best tracks on the entire project is the cut with PartyNextDoor called "My Terms." This is perhaps one of the most sensual songs here as we have PND and DaniLeigh showcasing some great chemistry all while delivering seductive lyrics that would work well on a mood playlist.

Make sure to give this song a listen, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Never not gon' be not by your side

Never not gon' be not on your time

Baby hop up in it, I been wantin'

It don't matter if you eat it, I just want it

'Cause I want it, and you know it