The global pandemic continues to rage on as singer DaniLeigh announced on Twitter that both she and her baby have been diagnosed with COVID 19. The Miami-born, LA-based artist just welcomed her daughter to the world in August of 2021 but has already faced some major struggles. DaBaby, the father of her child, and DaniLeigh had a rather public break-up after one of their arguments was documented on Instagram Live.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby started dating in March of 2020 and by June, DaBaby was already rapping “RNB freak I try to f**k her every day/Curly haired jiggy b***h, it might be DaniLeigh” in his song “GO.” DaniLeigh followed up by buying him a Lamborghini Huracan for his birthday in December. But by February of 2021, it was unclear whether they were still a serious couple or something more lowkey. There were also rumors spreading for months about whether DaniLeigh was pregnant before she finally confirmed the rumor in July.

After giving birth, DaniLeigh was reportedly living with DaBaby in North Carolina and, while she originally wanted to keep her daughter’s face off social media, DaBaby filmed her in the background breastfeeding when he was doing an Instagram live in November 2021. For whatever reason, things seemed to escalate quickly from there. DaniLeigh told DaBaby to stop recording but he apparently would not, claiming he was filming for his safety and wanted to remove himself from a "hostile situation." As the fight came to a head, DaBaby alleged that Dani was only a sidepiece and that she should leave his house. When Dani refused, DaBaby called the cops on her and she was later charged with simple assault.

Following this debacle, DaniLeigh and her family made several statements claiming the relationship between the two was toxic. It seems that DaniLeigh isn’t the only person that thinks the 30-year-old rapper’s behavior is immature for his age. DaBaby was also criticized heavily for his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami back in May of 2021. He has continued to face ridicule for various antics, most recently, thanks to his new single “Sneaky Link Anthem.”

Despite all the drama, DaniLeigh has opened up when it comes to sharing photos of her daughter online. She’s shared several adorable pictures of her daughter on social media in recent months, and hopefully, the trend continues-- although the two will likely need some downtime as they recover from COVID-19.

Dani didn't provide many details about the virus is affecting her, but she did confirm that they are both okay. "My baby and I have COVID … we’re ok and will be ok … appreciate prayers … stay masked up and inside y’all..," she wrote on Twitter.

Check out her tweet below. We're hoping both Dani and her baby recover quickly.