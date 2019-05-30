DaniLeigh & Chris Brown Remix A Gem On "Easy"

In December of last year, Def Jam's DaniLeigh came through with her debut album The Plan, which featured the likes of YBN Nahmir, YG, Lil Yachty, and Lil Baby. Despite some of the notable features, some of Dani's biggest moves came on the solitary tip, as evidenced by the infectious charms of "Easy." Yet today, a remixed variant has been released in select international markets, featuring none other than the ever-versatile Chris Breezy himself.

Evidently, he hand-picked the song upon his initial listen, as DaniLeigh recounted during a Pandora interview, as per HHNM. “I actually showed him my record ‘Easy,’ and he was like, ‘Let me hop on this right now," explains Dani. "I was like, ‘OK, crap.’ I didn’t have the files with me. I was like, ‘Oh no.'" Luckily, she was able to salvage the situation, and Brown came through in spades; as it happens, the pair have already recorded some visuals to coincide with the track's release, so stay tuned for those.

What do you think of this one? Do DaniLeigh and Chris Brown have a summer hit on their hands?

Quotable Lyrics

Dani gotta behave, gotta be chill like a Sunday

Never wanna look too thirsty

But your drip got me feeling wavy

Make you feel lucky, lucky

Make you wanna love me, love me